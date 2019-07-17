Happy National Hot Dog Day Chicago!

Posted 2:26 PM, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 01:53PM, July 17, 2019

Bill Leff, Dane Neal, and Elton Jim Turano.

Hot diggity dog! It’s National Hot Dog Day! Bill Leff and Elton Jim Turano are joined by food-loving expert Dane Neal. Dane brings in Doug Sohn, the former owner of Hot Doug’s, now operator of the Hot Doug’s stand in the Wrigley Field bleachers, to talk about his movie ‘Hot Doug’s: The Movie’. Then, Chef Kevin Hickey chimes in to talk about what’s happening at Duck Inn Chicago with Duck Inn Dogs.

