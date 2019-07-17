Fox News Anchor Bret Baier & Jeremy Roenick Talk About Their Nationally Televised Golf Tournament & Why Bret Crashed & Burned On The Course

A ball sits on a tee during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2011 in Augusta, Georgia. (ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
A ball sits on a tee during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2011 in Augusta, Georgia. (ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
Fox News Anchor Bret Baier and Jeremy Roenick talk about who won the karaoke contest and Pete takes credit for bringing them together….
Listen to the podcast here: