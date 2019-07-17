× Dr. Jim Adams offers a simple remedy for the summer sore throat going around: honey

The doctor is in, Chief Medical Officer & SVP for Northwestern Medicine Dr. Jim Adams joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to offer advice on identifying and dealing with the dreaded “summer cold” that seems to be going around. Dr. Adams also looks at the causal nexus of new data on declining marijuana use among teenagers in states that have legalized recreational marijuana. Also addressed with Dr. Adams is startling new research on the dangers of increased electronic cigarette & vape use among high school athletes.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3661496/3661496_2019-07-16-202036.64kmono.mp3

