Dr. Jim Adams offers a simple remedy for the summer sore throat going around: honey

Posted 8:52 AM, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 08:51AM, July 17, 2019

PETERSHAIN, GERMANY - JUNE 29: Bees are pictured on honeycombs on June 29, 2018 in Petershain, Germany. (Photo by Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images)

The doctor is in, Chief Medical Officer & SVP for Northwestern Medicine Dr. Jim Adams joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to offer advice on identifying and dealing with the dreaded “summer cold” that seems to be going around. Dr. Adams also looks at the causal nexus of new data on declining marijuana use among teenagers in states that have legalized recreational marijuana. Also addressed with Dr. Adams is startling new research on the dangers of increased electronic cigarette & vape use among high school athletes.

