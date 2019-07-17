Captain James Lovell on the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11

July 17, 2019

Astronaut James Lovell, left, after training moon landing on the lunar landing trainer, right, said he was ready for the Moon right now March 9, 1970 in Houston. It was Lovells 27th session on the trainer. Todays flight was not a complete success. After starting a practice moon landing he ran in an instrumentation problem and instead of a moon type landing, made a landing much like a helicopter makes. Lovell, Fred Haise and Thomas K. Mattingly are scheduled to make the Apollo Moon flight on April 11. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky)

Captain James Lovell joins the Steve Cochran Show to reflect on memories of Apollo 11.  He looks back at the work that went into the legendary launch and recounts a memory of rather than writing a goodbye letter to his family decided to give his wife a new mink coat.  The 50th anniversary of the fateful launch is celebrated July 16.

