Blackhawks Crazy: More Trades and The Start of Prospect Camp

It may be Development Camp, but another trade developed during Day 2 to hijack much of the prospect talk on the latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast. Chris Boden & Scott King discuss Tuesday’s trade with Ottawa, and let you hear from Stan Bowman and Zack Smith. Plus, they dive into last week’s trade with Buffalo and hear from Ian Mitchell on why the former 2nd rounder is delaying his pro debut, despite appearing to be ready.