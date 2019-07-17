× Bill and Elton Jim Turano Full Show 7.17.19

Bill Leff and special guest co-host, Elton Jim Turano, take this Wednesday by storm. They start off the show by discussing the movie “Rocketman” and Elton gives his full review of the film. They also talk about Mad Magazine ending its publication, this year’s Emmy nominations, Chance the Snapper, school lunches, and more. Plus, it’s National Hot Dog Day! Food-loving expert Dane Neal and Doug Sohn, the former owner of Hot Doug’s, now operator of the Hot Doug’s stand in the Wrigley Field bleachers, joined the show to talk about his movie ‘Hot Doug’s: The Movie’. Then, Chef Kevin Hickey chimed in to talk about what’s happening at Duck Inn Chicago with Duck Inn Dogs.

