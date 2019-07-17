× Bill and Elton Jim Turano Bonus Hour 7.17.19

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Elton Jim Turano talk about why ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is the perfect Emmy underdog story and how the Emmy’s have changed over the years. Then, WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon joins in on the fun and they talk about the heat for the upcoming weekend, sporks, and more.

