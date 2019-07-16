Wintrust Business Lunch 7/16/19: Amazon Wraps Up Prime Day(s), IL Political Playbook & Colombia College Graduation Rates

Posted 1:08 PM, July 16, 2019

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo)

China/U.S. trade scuffles are being felt on Wall Street today as Jon Najarian explained to Steve Bertrand, but Jon doesn’t see them being a long term problem. Bree Fowler is rounding out day two of Amazon Prime Day(s) with the purpose of the 48 hour long sale, Shia Kapos is checking in on Politico’s Illinois Playbook, and Amy Guth is spotlighting Colombia College’s efforts to better its graduation rate.

 

