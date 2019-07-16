The Top Five@5 (07/16/19): ‘Chance the Snapper’ is caught, Joe Biden is ready to challenge Donald Trump…to push-ups, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, July 16th, 2019:
Former Vice President Joe Biden is ready to challenge Donald Trump in an “ugly election;” President Trump doubles down his attacks of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ crew; NASA celebrates the 50th anniversary of Appollo 11’s historic launch with astronaut Michael Collins; Blackhawks’ GM Stan Bowman explains the trade of Artem Anisimov to the Senators exchange for Zack Smith; and finally, the Great Chicago Gator Hunt of 2019 is over, thanks to trapper Frank Robb.
