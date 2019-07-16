The Opening Bell 7/16/19: Targeting and Helping Chicago Communities Live Healthier
U.S. healthcare issues can be difficult to grasp, as concerns vary regionally, so Dr. Catina Latham (Director of Community Benefit and Evaluation at University of Chicago Medicine) focused on the surrounding community of the South Side. Steve Grzanich and Dr. Latham unwrapped the results of the Community Health Needs Assessment, finding that that asthma and diabetes are among the top chronic diseases residents are faced with. Oscar Yuan (President at Ipsos Strategy3 and Author of WhatTheFuture Series) looked ahead to the future to compare what were thought to be vices before (marijuana and alcohol) are now becoming legal.