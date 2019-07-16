× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.16.19: Chance The Snapper Caught, Mr. Fix It, Women’s Soccer Equal Pay Rally In Chicago, Emmy Nominations

John kicks off the show to tell us that Chance The Snapper no longer resides in the Humboldt Park Lagoon. John then goes over the NewsClick poll about President Trump’s Tweets regarding the four congresswomen and discusses what the Republican representatives of Illinois had to say about it. Next, Mr. fix-It gives John a call. Then John is joined with MoveOn’s Director of Strategic Growth, Maria Tchijov who spoke at the rally earlier this morning. To close out the show John goes over all of the Emmy Nominations for this up coming award season.