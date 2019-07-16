× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Ben Fox Rubin: Deals and protests during Amazon Prime Day, the ‘Storm Area 51’ social media movement, and more…

It’s Tech Tuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Ben Fox Rubin is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Ben joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Ben covers the deals — and protests for Amazon Prime Day, the ‘Storm Area 51’ social media movement, why 42% of kids ages 4 to 14 are using phones over 30 hours a week, and more.

