#TechTuesday with CNET’s Ben Fox Rubin: Deals and protests during Amazon Prime Day, the ‘Storm Area 51’ social media movement, and more…

Posted 2:30 PM, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 02:29PM, July 16, 2019

Workers at an Amazon Fulfillment warehouse, shown Monday, July 8, 2019 in Shakopee, Minn., say they'll hit the online retail and entertainment giant with a brief strike next Monday. They're targeting "Prime Day" in a continuing push to improve pay and working conditions for the facility's heavily East African workforce. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

It’s Tech Tuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Ben Fox Rubin is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Ben joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Ben covers the deals — and protests for Amazon Prime Day, the ‘Storm Area 51’ social media movement, why 42% of kids ages 4 to 14 are using phones over 30 hours a week, and more.

