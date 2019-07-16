× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.16.19: Scotty the gator has been captured!

Yes, as far as the Steve Cochran Show is concerned… the real name of the infamous Humboldt Park gator is Scotty and he’s more surprised than ever that he’s been caught. Scotty the gator calls in to give us the heads of where he’s been and what he’s up to now. WGN legend Spike O’Dell also joins us on air to talk about the Apollo 11 anniversary and to share some memories with Steve Cochran. Then, American Idol winner Jordin Spark calls in to talk about being a good mother and spending time at the water park. All this and more!