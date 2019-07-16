In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)
Spike O’Dell discusses the Apollo 11 anniversary
WGN’s own Spike O’Dell discusses the Apollo 11 anniversary with Steve Cochran. These two WGN legends share stories of where they were when the historic launch happened and how it impacted their lives. They also pitch back a bit of trivia about Apollo 11 and some overlooked facts about the first moon landing.