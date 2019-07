× Singer Jordin Sparks celebrates Motherhood and National Water Park Day

Singer/American Idol winner Jordin Sparks joins the Steve Cochran show to discuss partnering with Kalahari Resorts & Conventions for National Waterpark Day! Jordin Sparks does it all…not only is she an extremely talented music artist, she also is a terrific Mom. Steve Cochran speaks to her all about her background and how this helped her become a great mom.