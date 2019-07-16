Roe Conn Full Show (7/16/19): Supt. Eddie Johnson talks tactics, Dr. Jim Adams diagnoses the ‘summer cold,’ and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, July 16th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley updates the capture of the Humboldt Park lagoon alligator; Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson talks about new recruits on the streets; ABC7’s Alan Krashesky talks about visiting Auschwitz with holocaust survivor Fritzie Fritzshall and Cardinal Blase Cupich; Northwestern Medicine’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Adams looks at the symptoms of the ‘summer cold’ making the rounds; the Top Five@5 features trapper Frank Robb explaining how caught the illusive Humboldt Park Lagoon alligator; and AdWeek’s Lisa Lucy breaks down Amazon Prime Day 2.
