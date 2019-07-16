× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 7-16-19: “The Emmy nominations are out and whatever I watched last is the favorite to win”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Chance the Snapper being caught, R. Kelly being held without bond for the recent federal charges of sexual abuse of a minor, Jesse Jackson and Jesse Jackson Jr. asking President Trump to pardon former Governor Rod Blagojevich, the House bringing up a resolution to condemn President Trump’s recent racist tweets, the Emmy Award nominations being announced, the Cubs and Sox both losing, the Blackhawks still making some off-season moves, NFL.com naming Matt Nagy the fourteenth best coach in the NFL and the WGN Softball team getting a big victory over The Onion.