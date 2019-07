× Hoge and Jahns: Bears Training Camp Preview — Offense

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns are back from vacation and ready to preview Bears training camp. In this episode they preview the offense, but not before covering Robbie Gould’s new contract with the 49ers. The guys also discuss why Alligator Bob is a lot like Cody Parkey. Listen below!

