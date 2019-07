× Hannah Stanley Full Show 07.15.19 | Best Amazon Prime Deals, NASA & Bees.

On this episode, Hannah Stanley talks about the best things to buy during Amazon Prime Day…

Then, Casual Space Host, Beth Mund, joins Hannah in studio for her Talk Nerdy To Me segment. They talk about Apollo 11 50th Anniversary and much more!

Plus, hobbyist bee keeper, Ricky Gieser talks about bees and pollinators. Check out his Instagram : @slomobugs

