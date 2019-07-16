× For The Times They Are A-Changin’ (And So Are Our Vices)

Industries are constantly evolving and so are our human behaviors. Steve Grzanich and Oscar Yuan (President at Ipsos Strategy3 and Author of WhatTheFuture Series) looked all the way back to when rock-n-roll and alcohol were considered vices in society, and compared them to what are considered vices today. The two recapped the most recent WhatTheFuture Series diving into evolving vices and how that is influencing the decisions business make today.