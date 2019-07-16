Phil Mickelson reacts to a shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Friday, June 14, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Curt Byrum looks into this years upcoming golf tournaments and Phil Mickleson’s health
Curt Byrum, American professional golfer who has played on the PGA Tour and the Nationwide Tour, joins The Steve Cochran Show to talk about all things golf! Curt Byrum shares his insight into how the game has changed over the years to a look into Phil Mickleson’s health.