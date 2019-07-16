Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Curt Byrum looks into this years upcoming golf tournaments and Phil Mickleson’s health

Posted 11:07 AM, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:36AM, July 16, 2019

Phil Mickelson reacts to a shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Friday, June 14, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Curt Byrum,  American professional golfer who has played on the PGA Tour and the Nationwide Tour, joins The Steve Cochran Show to talk about all things golf! Curt Byrum shares his insight into how the game has changed over the years to a look into Phil Mickleson’s health.

