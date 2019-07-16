× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Hannah Y.

Hannah Yulish has always been a remarkable young lady. From the time she was little, she was always helping others whether it was including them in a group, reaching out to help, or taking a new student under her wing so they didn’t feel lonely in a new school. For many years, Hannah has had a special place in her heart for differently abled children. She has participated in the Special Gifts Theater program for several years, worked with the Special Ed students at New Trier High School, and is a camp counselor for NSSRA/NSSED. Hannah is a remarkable young lady who deserves to be recognized for her selflessness and dedication to those who are in need. She hopes to continue this love for working with differently abled students in college as a Special Education teacher. She is an extraordinarily giving person that makes a difference to many people.