Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson: “You can’t talk about change and not be willing to be apart of it”
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to discuss how the Chicago Police Department is handling this year’s summer violence. Although Chicago violence is down 10%, superintendent Johnson makes a vocal point when he visits any neighborhood, “You can’t talk about change and not be willing to be apart of the change.”
