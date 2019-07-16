× Breakdown: Blackhawks trade Anisimov for Smith

by Scott King

@ScottKingMedia

The Blackhawks traded 31-year-old center Artem Anisimov to the Ottawa Senators for center Zack Smith on Tuesday during the second day of the team’s annual development camp.

Smith, also 31, served as a Senators’ alternate captain the past two years and is signed through the 2020-21 season with a cap hit of 3.25 million. The deal clears up some cap space as Anisimov’s contract through the 2020-21 season has a cap hit of 4.55 million.

The move also seems to indicate the Blackhawks believe they’d benefit more from Smith’s higher faceoff percentage and physicality than Anisimov’s offensive production.

Smith had nine goals and 19 assists with 136 hits in 70 games last season. His career faceoff percentage is 50.7. Anisimov had 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) last season and has a career 45.9 faceoff percentage.

*Follow Blackhawks Crazy on Facebook for everything Blackhawks!

*Subscribe to the Blackhawks Crazy podcast on iTunes!