Blackhawks trade Artem Anisimov to Senators, acquire Zack Smith

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following:

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have acquired forward Zack Smith from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Artem Anisimov. Smith’s contract has an AAV of $3,250,000 and is signed through the 2020-21 season.

Smith, 31, played 70 games last season for the Senators scoring nine goals and adding a career-high 19 assists. He has served as alternate captain for the Senators since the 2017-18 season. Selected in the third round (79th overall) of the 2008 National Hockey League Draft by Ottawa, Smith has played his entire NHL career with the Senators that has spanned parts of 11 seasons (2008 – 2019). In 612 career NHL games, he has scored 94 goals and tallied 99 assists.

A native of Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, Smith has played in 45 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff games and has nine points (2G, 7A). He established career highs in goals (25) and points (36) in 2015-16 and was nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy that same year.

Anisimov played four seasons (2015 – 2019) with the Blackhawks, scoring 77 goals and adding 78 assists in 291 games. He has played 11 seasons in the NHL and has also played with the New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets.