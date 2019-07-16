× Bill and Wendy Full Show 7.13.19: Chance the Snapper is finally moving on

Well, #GatorWatch2019 has officially ENDED in Chicago. Chance the Snapper was captured in a safe and humane matter earlier this morning. Steve Bertrand brings us the live press conference addressing the capture of the alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon. CNET’s Ben Fox Rubin shares the latest in tech news; Bill explains how he became a victim of a Facebook hoax; listeners share their terrifying lawn mower horror stories; and more.



