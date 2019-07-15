× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/15/19: The Cumin Club, The Larger Healthcare Conversation & Boeing’s Push Back

The meal delivery market has helped put Chicago food startups on the map, but Katherine Davis noted that the competition is becoming fierce. Steve Bertrand and Katherine talked about the latest addition to the Chicago market called The Cumin Club, and a number of other tech stories around the city. Amy Guth is previewed the Crain’s Daily Gist podcast touching on the conversation about whether healthcare is a fundamental right, and Lewis Lazare is updated the business world on the latest coming out of Boeing.