What’s really happening at Area 51?

Posted 11:00 PM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:57PM, July 15, 2019

A parking sign featuring a spacecraft hangs over the Little A'Le'Inn in Rachel, Nevada, Wednesday, April 10, 2002. Residents say the UFO talk began years ago when a Nevada Test Site worker claimed he saw alien ships at nearby Area 51, the Air Force base the military only recently acknowledged existed. (AP Laura Rauch)

ABC News’ Alex Stone joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to discuss the U.S. Air Force warning ‘attendees’ of the joke Facebook page “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” from trying to gain entry to Area 51.

