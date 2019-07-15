× WGN Radio Theatre #404: The Bing Crosby Show & The new Adventure of Nero Wolfe

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for July 14th, 2019. First episode of the night is: “The Bing Crosby Show” Starring: Bing Crosby with special guest Jack Benny; (02-12-53). For our final episode of the night we have: “The new Adventure of Nero Wolfe: Case of the Dear Dead Lady” Starring Sydney Greenstreet; (11-03-50).

