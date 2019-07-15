× The Purpose of E-Sport Teams & E-Sport News

E-sports is gaining momentum within the mainstream, but as of late, you have been hearing issues from players of teams that they are not being paid or they are in illegal contracts. Inven Global E-sports Reporter Nick Geracie explains the roles E-sports teams and how to avoid predatory contracts. Nick and Mason discuss Ninja’s (Richard Tyler Blevins) book deal. His book will focus on E-sports culture and gaming; Is Ninja the face of E-sports and gaming? Riot Games released Team Fight Tactics; Nick speaks about this latest game and how to play it. Some of the nerfs, buffs and changes of Patch 9.14 are talked about.

