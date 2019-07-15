Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

The Purpose of E-Sport Teams & E-Sport News

Posted 11:48 AM, July 15, 2019, by
MasonVeraPaine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, WGNRadio.com, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, WGN Radio, Lifestyle, Team MVP, E-Sports, Video Games, Gaming, News, Inven Global, Fortnite, League of Legends, OverWatch, Call of Duty, Ninja, Richard Tyler Blevins, Random House, Publishing, Ten Speed Publishing, Fortnite, Epic Games, E-sports Teams, Contracts, Business, Riot Games, Team Fight Tactics, Patch 9.14, League of Legends

Gamer (Photo Courtesy of Olichel of Pixabay)

E-sports is gaining momentum within the mainstream, but as of late, you have been hearing issues from players of teams that they are not being paid or they are in illegal contracts. Inven Global E-sports Reporter Nick Geracie explains the roles E-sports teams and how to avoid predatory contracts. Nick and Mason discuss Ninja’s (Richard Tyler Blevins)  book deal. His book will focus on E-sports culture and gaming; Is Ninja the face of E-sports and gaming? Riot Games released Team Fight Tactics; Nick speaks about this latest game and how to play it. Some of the nerfs, buffs and changes of Patch 9.14 are talked about.

Check out articles by Nick Geracie & other E-sports NewsInvenglobal.com
Follow Nick Geracie on Twitter atTwitter.com/Nickgeracie

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.