The Opening Bell 7/15/19: The Strategy You Need To Shop Amazon’s 48 Hour Prime Day Sale
The annual Amazon Prime Day sale is underway and it has been extended to 48 hours of deals online. Ben Frumin (Editor-in-Chief at WireCutter.com) explained to Steve Grzanich that planning out what you really want/need is the best way to start shopping and avoid getting lost in the sales clutter. Matthew Kurtzman (CEO of Back 2 School Illinois) is preparing schools and teachers for the upcoming academic year by explaining how he is giving away free school supplies to an entire school for an entire year.