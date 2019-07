× The Most Obscure and Wild Projects/Products Found on Amazon Prime Day

WGN Radio Producer Michael Heidemann shares the most obscure and wild projects and products found on Kickstarter and Amazon with Steve and the crew. Everything from the 8 foot Gummy Snake to the Pet VR machine are all covered in this classic segment. We also play the new game “2 fakes and a Whhhhy?” where we take a look at three different products and try to guess the real item.