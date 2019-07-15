× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.15.19: Bertrand Goes To Milwaukee, Trump Tweets, Apollo 11 Anniversary, Baseball, and Amazon Prime Day!

John kicks off the show by talking with WGN’s Very Own Steve Bertrand about his recent trip over to Milwaukee. Then we touch upon some tweets President Trump tweeted yesterday that could seem slightly racist. Let us know what you think in our NewClick poll right here on WGNradio.com. The Resident Space Expert at the Museum of Science and Industry, Voula Saridakis, joins us on the phone to talk all about the starting phases of the Apollo 11 Mission. Then, fromer Commissioner of Baseball, Allan Huber “Bud” Selig talk to John all about baseball and his new book For the Good Of The Game. To close out the show, John talks about Amazon Prime Day which started today at 2AM CT and will end tomorrow 1:59PM CT.