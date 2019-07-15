× Steve Cochran Full Show 7.15.19: It’s A Hot One Out There…

On this episode on The Steve Cochran Show:

Dr. Kevin Most talks about the importance of a good night’s sleep, and if all sleeping aids are safe.

Steve’s wife, Maureen calls in to talk about their upcoming high school reunion…

MVPP: Pat Truer talks about raising 100k through comedy, to benefit CAPE: Chicago Arts Partnership in Education.

Dean Richards talks about Ed Sheeran, and his interview with the cast from Lion King…

Jeanne Allen, the Founder and CEO of the Center for Education Reform talks about the various education challenges facing Chicago.

Plus, Sarah Chamberlain of Women2Women and CEO of Republican Main Street Partnership, talks about the upcoming Conversations Tour in Chicago on Tuesday, July 16 at 6pm.

Bill Medley, The Righteous Brothers, calls in to talk about his upcoming show on July 19th at Center East Theater.

Also, find out the most obscure and wild projects and products found on Kickstarter and Amazon as Producer Michael Heidemann shares with Steve and the crew.