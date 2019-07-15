× Sarah Chamberlain of Women2Women: Conversations Tour in Chicago

Sarah Chamberlain of Women2Women and CEO of Republican Main Street Partnership, talks about the upcoming Conversations Tour in Chicago on Tuesday, July 16 at 6pm.

Panel will host Anne Beiler, Founder of Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Cordia Harrington Wilkinson, Founder and CEO of The Bakery Cos., and Heidi Barker, Chief Communications Officer for Cleveland Avenue.

Women2Women Chicago’s panel will focus on how the founders of two food empires — Auntie Anne’s Pretzels’ Anne Beiler and The Bakery Cos.’ Cordia Harrington Wilkinson (affectionately nicknamed “The Bun Lady”) — grew from humble beginnings and overcame insurmountable obstacles to become the household brands they are today.They will also be joined by Heidi Barker, former VP of Global Communications for McDonalds and Women2Women Founder and President Sarah Chamberlain in sharing their own fascinating stories of personal struggle during this intimate discussion on how women can persevere to personal success in the face of adversity.

The Women2Women Conversations Tour travels across the country to connect women with inspiring leaders in their own communities — like Anne, Cordia and Heidi — while collecting their attitudes and opinions on issues that matter most to them. Audience members are focus-grouped in real-time while learning about policy they might not be aware affects their everyday life. Data collected from W2W is then brought back to Congress in effort to better inform policy and help both House and Senate members alike understand what American women actually care about.