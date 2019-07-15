Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes live from Fatties Pub sponsored by Goose Island Beery Company – August 2

Posted 5:03 PM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 03:27PM, July 15, 2019

Roe Conn

The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes broadcasts live from Fatties Pub in Orland Park on Friday, August 2 from 3pm – 5:30pm.

Enjoy a complimentary nacho bar and a variety of Goose Island beers! Plus, you’ll have chances to win premium White Sox tickets.

Fatties Pub is located in the northwester corner of the Horton Center Shopping Plaza off John Humphrey Drive in Orland Park (next to the Chicago Reptile House). Come enjoy sports on over 30 flat screen TVs. Fatties Pub features all your favorite sports programming including NFL network and your Chicagoland sports teams. Plus, DJs perform weekly to keep you entertained through the night. Open until 2am every day!

Sponsored by Goose Island Beer Company, Chicago’s Beer.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.