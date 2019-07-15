× Roe Conn Full Show (07/15/19): The Great Chicago Gator Hunt enters a new phase, ‘Storm Area 51’ might not be what it seems, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, July 15th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on Alligator Bob being dismissed from the great Chicago gator hunt; Chicago’s electric scooter pilot program levies the first set of fines for non-compliance; Manager of Program Development at Adler Planetarium discusses the various they’re hosting to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 landing on the moon; ABC’s Alex Stone reports on the almost 1 million people who have joined the ‘Storm Area 51′ Facebook group; The Top Five@5 features Chicago celebrity “Gator” Bob’s last moments in the spotlight; Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard analyzes President Trump’s weekend tweet attack on the “gang of four” progressive Congresswomen; and WGN’s Erik Runge is on the scene at the Humboldt Park Lagoon as the hunt for an alligator enters its second week.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3661181/3661181_2019-07-16-004921.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!