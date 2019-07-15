× Nocturnal Journal W/ Dave Hoekstra Full Show 07/13/19

Tonight on Nocturnal Journal:

Son of legendary Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer Jerry Lee Lewis, Jerry Lee Lewis III joins the conversation with WGN Radio host and Chicago Tribune columnist Dave Hoekstra joins the conversation over the phone as he gives more details on the tour of his father’s Mississippi house, Dave talks his experience on the tour and what’s next for his father after his most recent stroke.

“I just think it’s really cool… it’s an ever changing thing,” says Jerry.

For more picture and text on the Jerry Lee Lewis Ranch read Dave’s story here

Owner and producer of Chicago’s Earwig Records, Michael Frank joins the conversation in the Allstate Skyline Studio as he discusses the re-issue of 4-CD release of Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records featuring various local soul and R&B artists. Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records releases early August.

For a copy of Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records go to Target, Ebay, and the Vinyl District,

Last surviving member of Doo-Wop group, Daylighter, member Tony Gideon joins Michael and Dave in conversation as they reminisce on Cadillac Baby Records and more.

Plus, Milwaukee songwriter John Sieger joins the conversation in the studio with this band Semi-Twang as he talks about his latest release “Kenosha” and performs for us LIVE. Be sure to see John perform live opening for Steve Forbert this Sunday at City Winery.

“Production I’ve learned less is more,” says Sieger as he talked about the production of “Kenosha.”

You can find more on iTunes.

Keep the conversation going with Dave on Twitter! @DaveHoekstra66