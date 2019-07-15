Nick Digilio 7.15.19 | Reviews of “Stuber” and “Crawl”, 15 Best Trilogies In History, Brand Acronyms
Hour 1:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love”, “Shelf Life: The Story of Lanzi Candy”, “Maiden”, “Cooked: Survival by Zip Code” and “Stuber”
Hour 2:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Crawl”, Box Office Report
+ The 15 Best Trilogies In Movie History
Hour 3:
+ The 15 Best Trilogies In Movie History continued
Hour 4:
+ Brand Acronyms: What do they stand for?
+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke
