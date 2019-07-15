× MVPP: Comedians Looking To Raise $100K Through Comedy

Pat Truer and a group of comedians are putting on the show “Joke at the Oak” at the Irish Oak Bar to benefit CAPE as a part of a big goal to raise $100k for charities though comedy.

The event is on July 26th at 7:30 at The Irish Oak,

100% of raffle ticket sales will also be donated to CAPE!

CAPE: Chicago Arts Partnerships in Education engages students, inspires teachers, and demonstrates impact by weaving visual, digital, and performing arts into classrooms across Chicago. As school budgets are slashed, principals and school communities are forced to make ever harder decisions about resources they can offer to their students and the training and support they can offer to their teaching staff, and art education funding is often first on the chopping block. CAPE’s students, teachers, and schools do not pay for our services! To ensure no school ever has to choose between CAPE and another external partnership, a field trip, or even a staff position, our programs are fully funded by grants and individuals like you who understand the importance of art education in our classrooms.