Milwaukee songwriter John Sieger joins the conversation in the studio

Posted 12:00 AM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:01AM, July 18, 2019

Dave Hoekstra and John Sieger

Plus, Milwaukee songwriter John Sieger joins the conversation in the studio with this band Semi-Twang as he talks about his latest release “Kenosha” and performs for us LIVE. Be sure to see John perform live opening for Steve Forbert this Sunday at City Winery.

“Production I’ve learned less is more,” says Sieger as he talked about the production of “Kenosha.”

You can find more on iTunes or SemiTwang.com

Keep the conversation going with Dave on Twitter! @DaveHoekstra66

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.