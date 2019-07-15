× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 7-15-19: “Today is Amazon Prime Day. How much cheaper is the U.S. presidency? Could I order a new president and get it on my doorstep tomorrow?”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include people scooping up items on Amazon Prime Day, President Trump doubling down on his weekend tweet against the four freshman congresswomen of color, ICE not showing up for highly publicized raids in Chicago and other cities, Mayor Lightfoot writing an open letter to The White House about why Chicago won’t be participating in any raids, the Humboldt Park alligator watch heading into week two, Chicago bracing for an upcoming heatwave, the Sox getting swept out of Oakland, the Cubs sweeping the Pirates out of Wrigley, Robbie Gould signing a long-term contract with the 49ers, the Bears reporting to training camp in twelve days and the WGN Softball team getting set to take on The Onion.