Instagram Star, Daniella Monet Dishes with Elysabeth Alfano on Finding Purpose

Want a bit of fresh air? Want to hear someone who has all the beauty, celebrity fanfare and Instagram followers to take themselves super seriously, but instead is down to earth, kind and super smart? Then you are going to love, animal lover Daniella Monet. On today’s podcast you will hear how this child actress turned social media star saved her pennies and worked hard every step of the way to turn her success into an entrepreneurial streak…and make a strong social impact for people and for animals along the way. Daniella Monet shares how she found her sense of purpose and we can all do the same. #Inspiration doesn’t even begin to cut it.

Daniella also talks about what made her go vegan and the traumatic events for her and her family that made her rethink meat starting at five years old. What made you go vegan? If you aren’t vegan, what would make you consider going vegan? Daniella holds nothing back in this candid interview.

