Hometown Voices with Bill & Wendy Show at McHenry County Fair – August 2

Spend the day with us at the fair! McHenry County Fair in Woodstock is our next Hometown Voices stop this summer.

The Bill & Wendy Show broadcast live from the fair on Friday, August 2nd from 10am – Noon, plus the bonus hour of Noon – 1pm.

The McHenry County Fair is a 71 year tradition held in Woodstock, Illinois. Enjoy truck and tractor pulls, a McHenry County Fair Pageant, livestock shows, grandstand entertainment, a carnival and more.

This year’s McHenry County Fair opens Tuesday, July 30 at noon and runs through Sunday, August 4. Create unforgettable summertime memories with your family at the McHenry County Fair!

The McHenry County Fair is located at 11900 Country Club Road in Woodstock. For more information about tickets and discount days, visit McHenryCountyFair.com.