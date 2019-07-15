× Giving Away School Supplies To An Entire School, For An Entire Year

One of the most common resources teachers and schools ask for every year are school supplies. They can be expensive, cumbersome, and vital to effective learning. Matthew Kurtzman (CEO of Back 2 School Illinois) and Steve Grzanich discussed the impact these school supplies have on classrooms, especially as many school cut back and ask kids to bring in other supplies for other administrative needs. Chicagoan’s can nominate a school for the “Win School Supplies For An Entire School” contest here until August 1st.