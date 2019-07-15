“Elton Jim” urges everyone catch “space race fever” and remember the Apollo 11 moon landing

Posted 12:47 PM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:31AM, July 15, 2019

In this 164th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano urges EVERYONE to learn and remember the historical significance of July 20 — the 50th anniversary the Apollo 11 mission and the first human landing on the moon.  He explains our general knowledge of the U.S. space program and the brave astronauts who risked their lives to push our scope of knowledge and accomplishment as a species is lacking.  Rocket men, indeed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.