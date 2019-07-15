× “Elton Jim” urges everyone catch “space race fever” and remember the Apollo 11 moon landing

In this 164th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano urges EVERYONE to learn and remember the historical significance of July 20 — the 50th anniversary the Apollo 11 mission and the first human landing on the moon. He explains our general knowledge of the U.S. space program and the brave astronauts who risked their lives to push our scope of knowledge and accomplishment as a species is lacking. Rocket men, indeed.