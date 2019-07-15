× Check it out: The Chicago Tool Library opens later this summer

When you think of a library, you think of a place where you check out books, movies and a variety of other items. But, have you ever checked out a hammer from a library? You’ll be able to do just that when the Chicago Tool Library opens in Bridgeport later this summer. Co-founder Jim Benton says it is actually not a new concept. He also says, if you’re cleaning up your tool closet, they’re currently looking for donations of a wide variety of tools — including items such as sewing machines and easels, for example. For more information, visit chicagotoollibrary.org.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story: