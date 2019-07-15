Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Landing on the Moon with the Adler Planetarium
Manager of Program Development for Adler Planetarium Kyle Sater joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the various events the Adler is hosting to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 landing on the moon. For more information, check out – www.adlerplanetarium.org/events/apollo-11-celebration
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!