Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Landing on the Moon with the Adler Planetarium

Posted 10:58 PM, July 15, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:52PM, July 15, 2019

An artist's impression of Commander Neil Armstrong walking on the surface of the Moon during NASA's Apollo 11 lunar landing mission, July 1969. He is descending from the Lunar Module the 'Eagle', with the Earth visible far above him. Drawn by an artist at the Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Getty Images)

Manager of Program Development for Adler Planetarium Kyle Sater joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the various events the Adler is hosting to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 landing on the moon. For more information, check out – www.adlerplanetarium.org/events/apollo-11-celebration

