Bill Medley, The Righteous Brothers – On His Upcoming Performance in Chicago.

Posted 1:48 PM, July 15, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:33AM, July 15, 2019

Bill Medley, left, and Bobby Hatfield of The Righteous Brothers are shown in this undated photo. (AP Photo)

Bill Medley, The Righteous Brothers, calls in to talk about his upcoming show on July 19th at Center East Theater.

Hailing from California, The Righteous Brothers produced some of the most indelible songs of the 1960s, including ‘You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’, ‘Unchained Melody’ and ‘Ebb Tide’. While the duo’s relationship wasn’t almost the most amicable, there was no doubting the incredible harmonies they conjured up on stage. Sadly original member Bobby Hatfield passed away in 2003, but Bill Medley is still going strong, and he’s kept The Righteous Brothers name alive alongside new partner Bucky Heard.

