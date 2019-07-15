× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 7.15.19: To tell the truth

On this edition of the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about the show, To Tell the Truth, hosted by the star of ABC’s hit comedy Black-ish, Anthony Anderson; the whereabouts of the Humboldt Park lagoon alligator; and much more. They also share their opinions on actress Lashana Lynch, who will be introduced as the new 007 in the still-untitled 25th Bond film.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.